Linda Ann Israel Shaw of Fitzgerald, Georgia, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 10, at Southwest Christian Hospice, surrounded by friends and family.

Linda was born on January 26, 1944, of Hoyt and Louise Israel in Crossville, Alabama. She was a woman full of grace, a faithful wife, mother, neighbor, teacher, prayer warrior, and friend. It has been said, "She was quiet and reserved until you got to know the depths of her." She overcame the most difficult of life's struggles through patient faith-fully believing in God's presence and promise. She never proclaimed perfection, but humbly strived for excellence. She was known for her southern cornbread, sweet tea, and pecan pies. You could often find her rocking in her chair with a cup of Folgers half-caff coffee and a Holt's Bakery lemon stick. She never learned to swim, but her family still believes she could walk on water. Linda was true to herself and true to others-never judging and always loving. Her quick wit and glowing smile will be missed.

She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, James Ernest (J. E.) Shaw.

She is survived by her 3 brothers, Johnnie Israel (Brenda), Bobby Israel (Diane), and Charles Israel (Cathy), all from the Anniston, Alabama area; her 5 children, Tina Wright (Doug), Timothy Shaw (Nancy), Thomas Shaw (Vickie), Tammy Kinnett, and Trisha Barfield, all from the Atlanta, Georgia area; 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 1:00 p.m. EST/12:00 p.m. CST in Anniston, Alabama at Anniston Memorial Gardens on Highway 431. A fellowship luncheon will follow. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 12:00 p.m. EST at 117 Diane Drive, Fitzgerald, Georgia (a new address will be provided if weather is inclement). Friends and family are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the ministries of Southwest Christian Care at 7225 Lester Road, Union City, Georgia 30291. This ministry provides loving care and support to patients and their families, all at no cost to those they serve. This ministry held a special place in Linda's heart.

3865 US Highway 431 North

Anniston , AL 36206

Funeral Home Details Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 17, 2019

