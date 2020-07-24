Services for Linda Coogler Brown,76, of Piedmont will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. James Haynes officiating. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends Friday from 2:00 until time of service. Mrs. Brown passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Rev. Garry Brown of Piedmont; two daughters, Cynthia Ray (Shannon) of Piedmont and Melinda Roberts (Joel) of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Dr. Josiah Roberts (Jessica), Nathan Roberts, Emily Roberts, Erin Ray and Lexi Ray; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Josiah Roberts, Nathan Roberts, Sam Morgan, Stan Martin, Keith Maddox and Randy Brown. Mrs. Brown was a life long resident of Piedmont and a member of Nances Creek Baptist Church. She retired as an LPN and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and made the best pound cakes . She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Brown; and her parents, Roy and Mary Coogler. As mandated by the State of Alabama health officials, Covid 19 precautions will be enforced. Mask are required and social distancing of six feet will apply.

