Linda Coogler Brown
Services for Linda Coogler Brown,76, of Piedmont will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. James Haynes officiating. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends Friday from 2:00 until time of service. Mrs. Brown passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Rev. Garry Brown of Piedmont; two daughters, Cynthia Ray (Shannon) of Piedmont and Melinda Roberts (Joel) of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Dr. Josiah Roberts (Jessica), Nathan Roberts, Emily Roberts, Erin Ray and Lexi Ray; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Josiah Roberts, Nathan Roberts, Sam Morgan, Stan Martin, Keith Maddox and Randy Brown. Mrs. Brown was a life long resident of Piedmont and a member of Nances Creek Baptist Church. She retired as an LPN and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and made the best pound cakes . She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Brown; and her parents, Roy and Mary Coogler. As mandated by the State of Alabama health officials, Covid 19 precautions will be enforced. Mask are required and social distancing of six feet will apply.

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
JUL
24
Service
03:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-7113
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Prayers for my sweet family. Loved Aunt Linda. She loved good and loved with all her heart. She was encouraging and always interested in my family. Thankful for God's mercy toward her and believing God for His comfort for you all. Love, Laura
Laura Taylor
Family
