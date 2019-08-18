Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Dianne Sides Hurst. View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Dianne Sides Hurst, of Weaver, passed on to her Heavenly home on August 16, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Weaver. Born at home in Weaver, Linda attended Weaver elementary school and was a 1966 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She was a former longtime member of Leatherwood Baptist Church. She attended Lloyd's Chapel for a brief period. She volunteered at Weaver Elementary School for many years in the 80s.

She is survived by her daughter, Lasonia Lynn Hurst Newton (David) of Weaver; her grandson, Kyle Wayne Newton (Kameron) of Anniston; her estranged daughter, Regina Ann Hurst Hopkins Fair (Scott) of Weave; her estranged granddaughter Aimee Nichole Hopkins Crunkilton (David) of Wetumpk; and a great grandson, Aiden Bryce Crunkilton of Wetumpka, whom she never met; her sisters, Terri Darlene Sides Shurbutt of Alexandria and Kathy Bonds (Loys) of Richmond, Kentucky; brothers Elbert Wade Sides, Jr. (Carol) of Weaver and Bobby Wayne Sides of Weaver and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles, and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Hurst of Weaver; her dad Elbert Wade Sides, Sr. and mom, Connie Melissa Clark Sides, of Weaver; her brother, Henry Clark Sides, of Weaver; her sister Mary Frances Sides Baker, of Weaver; Brother-in-law, Bobby Baker, Sr, of Weaver; nephew, Brian Sides of Weaver; niece, Kristie Hurst Dempsey of Section; sister-in-law, Joan James Sides of Weaver; and many others.

Linda loved working in her yard and watching Criminal Minds and Wheel of Fortune. She also loved Elvis Presley and now shares his death date. She passed from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

As per her request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. Burial will be alongside her husband in Anniston Memorial Gardens in Anniston. Flowers can be sent to Chapel Hill Funeral Home or donations may be made to .

Linda Dianne Sides Hurst, of Weaver, passed on to her Heavenly home on August 16, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Weaver. Born at home in Weaver, Linda attended Weaver elementary school and was a 1966 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She was a former longtime member of Leatherwood Baptist Church. She attended Lloyd's Chapel for a brief period. She volunteered at Weaver Elementary School for many years in the 80s.She is survived by her daughter, Lasonia Lynn Hurst Newton (David) of Weaver; her grandson, Kyle Wayne Newton (Kameron) of Anniston; her estranged daughter, Regina Ann Hurst Hopkins Fair (Scott) of Weave; her estranged granddaughter Aimee Nichole Hopkins Crunkilton (David) of Wetumpk; and a great grandson, Aiden Bryce Crunkilton of Wetumpka, whom she never met; her sisters, Terri Darlene Sides Shurbutt of Alexandria and Kathy Bonds (Loys) of Richmond, Kentucky; brothers Elbert Wade Sides, Jr. (Carol) of Weaver and Bobby Wayne Sides of Weaver and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles, and in-laws.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Hurst of Weaver; her dad Elbert Wade Sides, Sr. and mom, Connie Melissa Clark Sides, of Weaver; her brother, Henry Clark Sides, of Weaver; her sister Mary Frances Sides Baker, of Weaver; Brother-in-law, Bobby Baker, Sr, of Weaver; nephew, Brian Sides of Weaver; niece, Kristie Hurst Dempsey of Section; sister-in-law, Joan James Sides of Weaver; and many others.Linda loved working in her yard and watching Criminal Minds and Wheel of Fortune. She also loved Elvis Presley and now shares his death date. She passed from complications of Alzheimer's disease.As per her request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. Burial will be alongside her husband in Anniston Memorial Gardens in Anniston. Flowers can be sent to Chapel Hill Funeral Home or donations may be made to . Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close