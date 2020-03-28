Linda Faye Howell, 70 of Athens, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Howell was born May 4, 1949 in Calhoun County, AL to Harvey C. Anderson and Ruby Turner Anderson. She is survived by her husband, Michael L. Howell; son, Michael V. Howell (Sundi); daughters, Ashley E. Pearson (Craig) and Lindsey Howell; mother, Ruby Anderson; brother, Jerry C. Anderson (Frankie); grandchildren, Caleb Howell and Lauren Howell. There are no services planned at this time.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 28, 2020