Graveside for Linda Faye Rider, 73, of Anniston will be held on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 2 pm at Edgemont Cemetery with pastor Dave Bowlin officiating. Mrs. Rider passed away Friday at her home in Anniston.
Survivors include her four children, Kathy Matheson (David), Terrie Rider, Chris Rider (Jan), and Michael Rider; grandchildren Heather Smith, April Jordan (Daris), Anthony Price, Adam Price (Logan), Danny Wayne Gurley, Talisha Stubbs, Tifanie Griffith, Jeremy Phillips, Scott Phillips, Amber Rider, Crystal Rider, and Josh Rider; great-grandchildren Victoria Smith, Brody Smith, Mackenzie Smith, Jarrett Price, Kevin Price, Sophia Price, Madison Clifford (Brett), Bilal Ali "B.B", Anna Stubbs, Emily Stubbs, Dakota Phillips, Raven Rider, Emily Rider, and Michael Rider Jr; three great-great grandchildren; brother Troy Stapler (Sara), and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Clay Rider, daughter Diana Rider, her parents William Jack and Willie Bell Stapler; and seven brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Rider was born in Bayview Alabama but was a resident of Anniston for most of her life. She was a homemaker with a great sense of humor who loved traveling, especially to the beach. She loved spending time with her special granddaughter, April Jordan and her husband Darris, who cared for her in the later years of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to issue a special thank you to Southern New Beacon Hospice; especially her nurse Patti and her aid Latonya; and to her doctors Dr. Lapido, Dr. Kamron, and Dr. Shubiar.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 2, 2020