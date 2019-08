Funeral Services for Linda G. Lee Toler, 74 of Saks/Anniston will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 1p.m. at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens.The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Mrs. Toler passed away on 8/2/19 at RMC in Anniston.Survivors include: mother Mary N. Lee of Anniston, daughter Malinda Michelle Toler Bowman (Donnie) of Saks; grandson, Chris Bowman ( Katelynn Knight) of Weaver. Granddaughter, Jennifer Bowman (Cody Roblee) of Weaver; Great- grandchildren, Brylee Luker, Lyla Bowman, Isabella Robinson, Collin Bowman, Caden Knight and Mason Roblee; sister, Lanitta Dew of Anniston; brother, Larry H. Lee (Anju) of Oxford and many nieces and nephews.Mrs. Toler is preceded in death by: Her husband Joseph B. Toler of Arizona; father, Isaac R. Lee; brothers, Ervin I. Lee of California and Gary Glenn Lee of Anniston; sister-n-law, Shelia G. Lee and nephew Larry R. Lee of Saks; brother-n-law, Glen Wain of Anniston and William(Bill) F. Dew, Sr. of Anniston.Pallbearers will be: Charles Lee, Michael Lee, Christopher Bowman, Cody Roblee, William Dew Jr. and James Lee.Mrs. Toler was born Sept. 6, 1944 the oldest of five. Linda was a Graduate of Walter Wellborn High School. She then served in the Air Force until she retired. She was also a Disabled Veteran and a member of the VFW for many years.In Lieu of Flowers: memorials may be made to League for Animal Welfare or Local animal Shelter.Online Condolences at www.graybrownservice.com