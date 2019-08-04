Funeral Services for Linda G. Lee Toler, 74 of Saks/Anniston will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 1p.m. at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Mrs. Toler passed away on 8/2/19 at RMC in Anniston.
Survivors include: mother Mary N. Lee of Anniston, daughter Malinda Michelle Toler Bowman (Donnie) of Saks; grandson, Chris Bowman ( Katelynn Knight) of Weaver. Granddaughter, Jennifer Bowman (Cody Roblee) of Weaver; Great- grandchildren, Brylee Luker, Lyla Bowman, Isabella Robinson, Collin Bowman, Caden Knight and Mason Roblee; sister, Lanitta Dew of Anniston; brother, Larry H. Lee (Anju) of Oxford and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Toler is preceded in death by: Her husband Joseph B. Toler of Arizona; father, Isaac R. Lee; brothers, Ervin I. Lee of California and Gary Glenn Lee of Anniston; sister-n-law, Shelia G. Lee and nephew Larry R. Lee of Saks; brother-n-law, Glen Wain of Anniston and William(Bill) F. Dew, Sr. of Anniston.
Pallbearers will be: Charles Lee, Michael Lee, Christopher Bowman, Cody Roblee, William Dew Jr. and James Lee.
Mrs. Toler was born Sept. 6, 1944 the oldest of five. Linda was a Graduate of Walter Wellborn High School. She then served in the Air Force until she retired. She was also a Disabled Veteran and a member of the VFW for many years.
In Lieu of Flowers: memorials may be made to League for Animal Welfare or Local animal Shelter.
Online Condolences at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 4, 2019