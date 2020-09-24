1/1
Linda G. Prater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Mrs. Linda G. Prater, 73 of Oxford, will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Scott and Blake Prater will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Prater passed away on September 22, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Earnest Prater; children, Billy Pressley (Sheena), Windy McGuffie (Daron), Kevin Prater (Christy); 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Pressley (Tanya); sister, Wanda Thornton (Danny); dog, Sadie, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Evelyn Pressley; brothers, Denny Pressley and Bosie Pressley and her grandchildren, Corey Pressley and Courtney Prater. Pallbearers will be Alan Preston, Jake Welch, Malcolm Thornton, Trey Thornton, Brock Pressley, and Buck Pressley. Mrs. Prater owned Heads Up hair salon in Oxford for over 35 years. She was a member at United Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. Prater loved to cook, loved traveling and going on vacations with her husband and family. She was spunky and feisty, but had a heart of gold. She was a loving and caring wife, Momma, Granny and friend and will be extremely missed by all those that she knew. The family would like to extend a very special and heat felt thank you to the staff of the 7th floor at RMC for the love and care they showed Mrs. Prater and her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved