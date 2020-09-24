A funeral service for Mrs. Linda G. Prater, 73 of Oxford, will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Scott and Blake Prater will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Prater passed away on September 22, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Earnest Prater; children, Billy Pressley (Sheena), Windy McGuffie (Daron), Kevin Prater (Christy); 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Pressley (Tanya); sister, Wanda Thornton (Danny); dog, Sadie, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Evelyn Pressley; brothers, Denny Pressley and Bosie Pressley and her grandchildren, Corey Pressley and Courtney Prater. Pallbearers will be Alan Preston, Jake Welch, Malcolm Thornton, Trey Thornton, Brock Pressley, and Buck Pressley. Mrs. Prater owned Heads Up hair salon in Oxford for over 35 years. She was a member at United Freewill Baptist Church. Mrs. Prater loved to cook, loved traveling and going on vacations with her husband and family. She was spunky and feisty, but had a heart of gold. She was a loving and caring wife, Momma, Granny and friend and will be extremely missed by all those that she knew. The family would like to extend a very special and heat felt thank you to the staff of the 7th floor at RMC for the love and care they showed Mrs. Prater and her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store