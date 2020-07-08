Funeral service for Linda Gail Bush 67, will be Saturday, July 11, at 1 pm at Carver Community Center. Interment will follow in Edgemont Cemetery. Mrs. Bush passed away on July 5, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Bush's remains will arrive at the center one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her children: Shandricka Brown, Monderecco Bush, Todd Bush; grandchildren: Kevin Brown, Jr., Keithan Brown, Kendyle Brown, Elijah Bush, Jaylah Jackson; great grandchild: Kaylan Brown; her mother: Sadie Davis; siblings: Julia (J.C) Champell, Minister Wanda (Minister Gregory) Brewster, Rev. Willie (Debbie) McMullan, Willie Peters, Jr., Jamour (Tarah) Peters, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Charles Peters Sr., husband, Wilma Joe Bush, brother, Micheal J. Peters. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

