Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 Funeral service 2:30 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207

Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Joyce Howell Hartsfield, 78, of Anniston, will be at 2:30 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Dr. Mack Amis officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Hartsfield passed away on November 17, 2019 in Anniston. Mrs. Hartsfield was the Executive Assistant for Howell Realty Company for over 30 years and was also a licensed real estate broker. She was a tremendous artist and was the painting side of the wildlife carving, award-winning team with her beloved husband, Walter. Mrs. Hartsfield is preceded in death by her parents, Hoyt W. Howell and Edith J. Howell; and grandparents, Oscar F. and Jessie Mae Jackson and Thomas J. and Beatrice Howell. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Walter F. Hartsfield; a sister, Cheryl Howell Fagan and her husband, Earl; a brother, Hoyt W. "Chip" Howell, Jr. and his wife, Carol; nieces and nephews, Andrew Marcus Wright, Katy Wright Yarbrough, and Elizabeth Howell Mayne; and brothers-in-law, George Hartsfield and his wife, Linda, and Jerry Hartsfield and his wife, Amanda. Pallbearers will be Earl Fagan, Jerry Hartsfield, Franz Cobb, Randy Laney, Dana Merrymon, and Tom Robertson. Honorary pallbearers will be former agents and employees of Howell Realty Company, Inc. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Loving Kids Learning Center at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1205 Quintard Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201. Online condolences may be made to the family at



