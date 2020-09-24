1/1
Linda Kay Dunnam Emigh went home to be with Jesus on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Oxford, Alabama at 1:00 PM. Her family will receive visitors from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Blast Zone and Bus Ministry of Trinity Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Matthew Emigh (Amanda), special niece Sarah Kate Dunnam, brothers T.J. Dunnam (Freda), John Dunnam, Russell Dunnam, sisters-in-law Susan Emigh Nichols, Mary Beth Emigh (Tom Brock), and brothers in law John Franklin Emigh (Marcel), Mike Emigh, and Tim Emigh. Mrs. Emigh was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Warner Emigh, and by her parents, Terry William Dunnam and Margaret Yvonne Dunnam. Mrs. Emigh was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Oxford, AL and had a great love and burden for the bus children of the church. She was everybody's Mom, and always thought of those around her before herself. She will be greatly missed by her family and her friends.

Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
