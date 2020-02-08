Linda Kay Fagan, 75, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. The Piedmont native was one of eight born to James Lawrence and Elsie Nina Street Kirkpatrick. She retired from Tape Craft in Oxford as a machine operator. She was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings: J.L. Kirkpatrick, Jr., Helen Duvall, Jack Kirkpatrick, John R. Kirkpatrick, Drucilla Pennywell, Scotty Kirkpatrick and Dennis Kirkpatrick; and son Darrell Fagan. Survivors include two sons and their wives: Mitchell (Tammy) Fagan and Kevin (Lou) Fagan; four grandchildren: Kristin Fagan, Adam Fagan, Brooke McFry (Colby Acker), and Kyle Fagan; one great grandchild: Brylee Acker; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held from Highland Cemetery on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev, Bob Staggs officiating. Pallbearers will be Adam Fagan, Chris Wileman, Eric Hunt, Terry Wayne Haney, Donald Gowens and Mike Langston. She will be missed by all who knew her. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Fagan Family.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 8, 2020