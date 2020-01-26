Guest Book View Sign Service Information Almon Funeral Home & Chapel 548 Newnan Street Carrollton , GA 30117 (770)-832-7056 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Sue Harris, age 66 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Ms. Harris was born in Mason City, Iowa on February 7, 1953, the daughter of the late Lawrence Earl Harris and Betty Jane Cogill Harris. She graduated from high school and completed the School of Commerce in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Ms. Harris then joined the Women's Army Corps on October 9, 1973, which preceded the now integrated U.S. Army. She proudly served her country from 1973 until being Honorably discharged on January 31, 1994. She did high security TDY during Desert Storm for which she was awarded The National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star. During her military career she also earned an associate degree from Midlands Technical College in Columbia, SC.

Ms. Harris was active with The Women's Army Corps Veteran's Association Chapter 62 in Anniston, AL and the American Legion Post 143 in Carrollton. She especially loved volunteering with the Trina Davis Veteran's Village and spent hours with the Neva Lomason Library staff. She would lovingly refer to the members of these organizations as her "other family." She enjoyed collecting turtles and birthday angels as well as corresponding with her many friends around the world. Ms. Harris was of the Methodist faith, a life member of DAV, USO, Vietnam Veterans of America, , active with The Women's Memorial and Army Women's Museum and an eligible member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Survivors include her sister, Barbara H. Poindexter; brother, Bill (Debra) Harris; nieces and nephew, Davin Leslie Auble, Bill Harris, and Christina (Craig) Steinke,; great nieces and nephews, Jack Edward and Nathaniel Owen Steinke, Dylan, Will and Naomi Harris, and Morgan and Margaux Leppla.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at the Women's Army Corps (WAC) Chapel at Ft. McClellan, Anniston, AL Thursday, January 30 at 1:00 EST. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Fort McClellan does not accept flowers as it is a closed base. Those wishing to make a memorial in Linda's honor may do so to the following:

Women's Army Corps Veteran's Assoc. Chapter 62, Box 663, Weaver, AL 36277; American Legion Chapter 143, P.O. Box 647, Carrollton, GA 30112; The Army Women's Museum (Ft. Lee), c/o FAWMA, P.O.1027 Prince George, VA 23875; and The Women's Memorial (DC) c/o WIMSA, 200 N Glebe Rd Suite 400, Arlington, VA 2220.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

