On Friday, September 25, 2020, Lindie Karen Brown, loving daughter, aunt and cherished friend to many, passed away following a valiant and extended journey. Her last few decades confounded medical expert's predictions of her prognosis. Lindie was born in Bessemer, Alabama to Jack and Kate Brown. She graduated from the University of Alabama with a Marketing Degree. She was a member of the AOPi sorority and an active member of the University of Alabama Baptist Student Union. Over her career, Lindie worked with the Westlake Hallmark Store, The Bessemer Chamber of Commerce, The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, The Williamson Commerce Center and The Anniston Museum of Natural History. Lindie was involved in numerous civic and social groups, including Anniston Kiwanis, The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, the Stringfellow Hospital Board and the Denny Society at The University of Alabama. Socially, she was in the Progressive Birthday Club, the University of Alabama Supper Club, and the Carpe Librum Book Club. Lindie had many passions, including architecture, art, travel, theater, and clever repartee. Her quick wit was unmatched and she was well known for her razor-sharp comebacks and one-liners. She was a lover of well-made, beautiful things. She saw beauty in well executed solutions to design and practical challenges. Lindie fiercely loved her family and cherished times spent with them. Those who knew Lindie all have special memories, funny stories and favorite anecdotes. Lindie had the gift of making you feel special and clever and included. Lindie collected many things, but her prized collection was her family and family of friends who will miss her joy for life. Lindie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Kate Brown, and her older sister, Debbie. Lindie is survived by her niece, Layla Brown Waters (Kevin) and great nieces Kaylen Rosenow and Katie Waters and several cousins. Lindie was a resident of Anniston, Alabama from 1983 through 2015 when she returned to the Greater Birmingham area. In lieu flowers, please send memorials to The University of Alabama or the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
