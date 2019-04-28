The Anniston Star

Lizzie Lorrine O'Dell Hall

Service Information
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL
36203
(256)-831-4611
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
Obituary
Funeral services for Lizzie Lorrine O'Dell Hall, age 79, of Anniston, will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 2:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Chaplain Jeff Stewart will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hall passed away on Thursday at Diversicare of Oxford.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Hall, son, Bobby Hall (Karen), daughter, Kathy Beason (Jimmy), sisters; Audrey McCauley, Sarah Aldridge, grandchildren; Katie Eaves, Anna Hall, Matt Beason, Mandy Johnson, great grandchildren; Stone Eaves, Kaley Beason, Emma Beason, Savannah Beason, Abigail Johnson, Nathan Johnson, several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hall was a stay home mother until her husband retired from the US Army in 1980. Then she started working part time at Del Taco and worked her way up to General Manager and then went to work at South Trust Bank, then Wachovia and then Wells Fargo. After retirement she went back working part time at J.C. Penny's due to her love for clothes.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert J O'Dell and Catherine Brown.
The family thanked Alcare Hospice and Diversicare of Oxford.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 28, 2019
