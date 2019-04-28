Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lizzie Lorrine O'Dell Hall. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Lizzie Lorrine O'Dell Hall, age 79, of Anniston, will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 2:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Chaplain Jeff Stewart will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. Hall passed away on Thursday at Diversicare of Oxford.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Hall, son, Bobby Hall (Karen), daughter, Kathy Beason (Jimmy), sisters; Audrey McCauley, Sarah Aldridge, grandchildren; Katie Eaves, Anna Hall, Matt Beason, Mandy Johnson, great grandchildren; Stone Eaves, Kaley Beason, Emma Beason, Savannah Beason, Abigail Johnson, Nathan Johnson, several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hall was a stay home mother until her husband retired from the US Army in 1980. Then she started working part time at Del Taco and worked her way up to General Manager and then went to work at South Trust Bank, then Wachovia and then Wells Fargo. After retirement she went back working part time at J.C. Penny's due to her love for clothes.

Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert J O'Dell and Catherine Brown.

The family thanked Alcare Hospice and Diversicare of Oxford.

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

256-831-4611

Funeral services for Lizzie Lorrine O'Dell Hall, age 79, of Anniston, will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 2:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Chaplain Jeff Stewart will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.Mrs. Hall passed away on Thursday at Diversicare of Oxford.Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Hall, son, Bobby Hall (Karen), daughter, Kathy Beason (Jimmy), sisters; Audrey McCauley, Sarah Aldridge, grandchildren; Katie Eaves, Anna Hall, Matt Beason, Mandy Johnson, great grandchildren; Stone Eaves, Kaley Beason, Emma Beason, Savannah Beason, Abigail Johnson, Nathan Johnson, several nieces and nephews.Mrs. Hall was a stay home mother until her husband retired from the US Army in 1980. Then she started working part time at Del Taco and worked her way up to General Manager and then went to work at South Trust Bank, then Wachovia and then Wells Fargo. After retirement she went back working part time at J.C. Penny's due to her love for clothes.Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert J O'Dell and Catherine Brown.The family thanked Alcare Hospice and Diversicare of Oxford.Miller Funeral Home and Crematory256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close