Homegoing services for Mr. Lochinvar Swain will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Eden Hills Cemetery, 305 Eden Hills Road, Anniston, Alabama, 36201. Visitation for friends and family is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Ervin Funeral Chapel, 1518 Brown Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask at all times. Social distancing is strongly encouraged. Mr. Lochinvar Swain was born on January 15, 1924 in Childersburg (Talladega County), Alabama to Mr. Algie Swain, Sr. and Mrs. Lula Bell Chatfield Swain. He grew up on his family's farm along with his three brothers and seven sisters. As a young man, he joined the Army during the Korean Conflict and served for almost two years. After leaving the Army, he went to work at the Anniston Army Depot where he was employed for more than 40 years until his retirement. He married Nina Mae Turner on March 23, 1957 and six children were born to this union. Mr. Swain moved with his family to Anniston, Alabama in 1958. He joined the Friendship Baptist Church under the pastorate of the late Rev. R. J. White and served faithfully for many years as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Finance Committee Chairman. While he was active, he could be heard raising hymns and leading the prayer service during the pre-service devotion on most Sunday mornings. Mr. Swain was a man of few words, but the 96 years that he lived on this earth were a life well-lived and full of God's blessings. He enjoyed being outdoors and could often be seen mowing the lawn, trimming hedges, or washing one of his cars. He also enjoyed working in the family garden which began each year with him digging up the soil to prepare it for planting. One of his favorite ways to relax was to watch sports on TV - football, basketball, and baseball. After his retirement, he travelled many miles with his wife - from south to north and east to west - whenever a new grandchild was born or when a grandchild graduated, had another school event, or was baptized. On Friday, November 13, 2020, Mr. Swain's earthly life ended, and he went home to be with the Lord. To mourn his passing and celebrate his life, he leaves five children, Sharonlyne (Kenneth) Graves, Brenda (Jeffrey) Wahleithner, Myron (Evelyn) Swain, Cassandra Swain, and Sylvia Swain; eight grandchildren, Kenneth Graves, Matthew Graves, Steven Graves, Jennifer Wahleithner, Gillian Wahleithner, Sabrina Swain, Simone Swain, and Sean Swain; one brother, Algie (Bobbie Jo) Swain Jr.; and many other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years; his parents; seven sisters, Ambrosia Pope, Mary Kelby, Marion Kelby, Nevelyn Grier, Ella Watson, Lillian Lane, and Odis McGraw; two brothers, Lamar Swain and Donley Swain; and eldest daughter, Barbara Swain. Ervin Funeral Chapel "Where Courtesy Dwells and Service Excels"

