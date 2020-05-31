Mrs. Locklyn H. Redmond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Locklyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Locklyn H. Redmond (95) of Birmingham, AL passed away May 29, 2020. She was formerly from Alpine, AL. Locklyn was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and received her master's degree from George Peabody College in Nashville, TN. She taught school in Talladega, Springville, Anniston, Huntsville and Ft. Worth, TX and retired from the Birmingham School System after teaching for 43 years.
Locklyn leaves an enduring legacy of virtues including self-reliance, whit, practicality, courage, strength and determination. She was a special lady who touched all who knew her.
Locklyn is survived by her son, William (Bill) Morris Freeman and his wife, Christy; daughter, Carolyn Freeman Maddox and her husband Richard; her brother, James S. Hubbard and his wife Jane; two granddaughters, Ashley Maddox Russell and her husband Matt, Sophie Haris Freeman, daughter of Bill and Christy, and many nieces and nephews of whom she was very proud. She was predeceased in death by her husband, C. Sparks Redmond and sister, Birdilee H. Lunamand.
Funeral services will be held at Ridout's Valley Chapel, 1800 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209 on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park in Talladega, AL.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Shades Mountain Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Ridout's Valley Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ridout's Valley Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridout's Valley Chapel
1800 Oxmoor Road
Homewood, AL 35209
2058793401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved