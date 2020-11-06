1/1
Lois Cornman Downing
Lois Cornman Downing passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 4 at 94 years of age. A graveside service will be held Saturday November 7th at Highland Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas S Downing Sr., parents Lorraine G. and William M. Cornman, and her brother William Frank Cornman. Survivors include a daughter Barbara Downing Hartman (Kenneth), sons Thomas S. Downing Jr.(Patricia), Robert W. Downing (the late Catherine), Samuel Lewis Downing (Danelle), 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. An independent lady from Pennsylvania, the met her husband and the love of her life, Thomas S. Downing Sr. while he was stationed in Pittsburgh in 1945. They fell in love, married, and he brought her home to Anniston where she grew to love the South and raise her family. Lois worked at the GE plant in Oxford until she and Tom started the family business in 1963. It was known as Mary Carter Paint and Supplies. They soon expanded into the retail fabric trade and later into seed, plants, and garden supplies, where it is still a family business now known as Downing and Sons. She brought her parents Bill and Loraine Cornman down from PA to help in the store which has now served five generations of family. She was a hard worker and sharp storekeeper who loved her customers as she loved all. A fabulous wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she was also an excellent bridge player and lover of nature. The family owes a debt a gratitude to her many wonderful caregivers including Lovetta Wright, Leavie Jemmison, the late Linda Ashworth, for many years.

Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
