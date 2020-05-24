Lois (McCarley) Goodwin
LOIS McCARLEY GOODWIN, 91, of Jacksonville passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence. One of twelve children, she was born in Calhoun County to Winford Theodore and Sarah Margaret Parris McCarley. She worked at Union Yarn Cotton Mill as a frame tender. She was a member of Jacksonville Congregational Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: John Goodwin, Jr.; siblings: Terry, Allen, Archie, Joe, and Larry McCarley, Lucille Rose and Mary Daniel.
Survivors include her son: Johnny Goodwin; daughter: Frankie (Jerry) Anderson; brothers: Edward Joe (Betty) McCarley, and Jerry (Gaye) McCarley; sisters: Jean Brown and Edna Stancil; grandchildren: Brandon (Laurne) Anderson; Jeremie Anderson (Jeremy) Reed, Seth (Sharia) Mashburn-Goodwin and Tracie (Gene) Shellhouse; great grandchildren: Kaitlin (Michael) Bartol, Chip, Faith, and Emma Grace Shellhouse, Jace and Torin Goodwin; and 2 great, great grandchildren: Samson and Audrey Bartol; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Piedmont Memory Garden with Rev. Gary Watts officiating. Words of poetry will be read by Anita Parris.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry McCarley, Dwayne Brown, Rodney Parris, Wayne McCarley, Brandon Anderson, Ricky Goodwin, and Seth Mashburn Goodwin.
The family requests NO FLOWERS.
Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Goodwin Family.

Published in The Anniston Star on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dansby Heritage Chapel
707 Southern Ave.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-4747
