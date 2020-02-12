Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Hydrick Wright. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Hydrick Wright, born January 26, 1931, passed away peacefully February 10, 2020 surrounded by loving family members in Talladega, Al. She was 89 years old. Lois was born and grew up living in Talladega, Al. She was married to William (Bill) Dixon Wright on January 14, 1950. Lois worked in budget analysis at the Anniston Army Depot for over 40 years. A woman of faith, she was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved her church family and spent many years there working in the nursery, mission friends, vacation Bible School and served on several church committees. In her later years she enjoyed being a part of her Sunday school class. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years in the community and loved spending time with her family. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William (Bill) Dixon Wright; father, Floyd George Hydrick; mother, Jessie Irene Castleberry Hydrick; brother's, Ancel Jackson Hydrick and Fredrick Eugene Hydrick; sister's, Virginia Hydrick Forrest, Emma Dale Hydrick and Mary Jo Hydrick. She is survived by her son, William (Billy) Dixon Wright Jr. (Cyndie) and her daughter, Dawn Wright Haywood (Scott); sister, Linda Hydrick Wade Williams; grandson's, William Ross Wright (Alexandria), Andrew "Drew" Scott Haywood, Joseph Riley Haywood, Cody Douglas and David Wright; granddaughter's, Shiloh Savannah Douglas and Tiffany Wright; niece, Tammy Wade Townsend (Jim) and nephew, Eddie Wade (Hope), who were like her grandchildren; great-granddaughter's, Harley Nix and Emma Wright; several other nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Hunter and two grandpups, Palmer and Charlie. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Stacey Colley, Cyndie Pearson, Barbara McIntyre and Julie Smith. Also thanks to the staff at Southern Care Hospice and Citizens Hospital. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, also at Usrey with David Gaither officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Scott Haywood, William Ross Wright, Andrew Scott Haywood, Joseph Riley Haywood, Cody Douglas and Billy Wright. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to New Hope Baptist Church, 950 Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. Talladega, Al. 35160. Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 12, 2020

