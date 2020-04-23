Lona Jean Pollard, 86, of Weaver went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020.
She is survived by her children, daughters, Renea Chapman (Jack) and Thresa Cunningham (Ray); grandchildren, Brittney Hamrick (Kevin), Lance Cunningham (Taylor), Zach Cunningham (Brennan); great grandchildren, Arabella Hamrick, Madelyn Hamrick, Ellis Cunningham; sister Faye Sorrell and a host of extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Pollard; son Edward Louis Pollard; parents, Eugene and Deliah Martin; siblings, Ida, Ola, Angie, Olene, Pauline, Ed, Annie Laura, and Emmett.
We know she is in heaven because of her accepting Christ as a young woman; and throughout her life, she displayed her love for Christ. We know Jesus never left her side and guided her safely home.
We would like to give special thanks to her God-sent caregivers - Kathy Spears, her niece and Norma Tuiolosega, our special friend, who invested their lives to make mother's life better in her last days.
A private graveside ceremony will be held Friday April 24, 2020. A celebration service of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers for Jean Pollard donations may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church of Weaver, 407 Anniston St., Weaver, AL 36277 or to .
Online condolences may be made at
www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 23, 2020