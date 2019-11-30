Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Lonnie Lee Mayne. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mr. Lonnie Lee Mayne, 56, of Anniston, will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12 noon until the time of the service. A burial will follow at Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens.

Lonnie passed away at his home on November 27, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Joanie Bowman; sons, Tim Mayne and Wesley Bowman (Brittany); daughters, Brandy Mayne (Brian), Ashley Mayne (Bobby), and Rachael Bundrum; 16 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Donald Mayne (Joanne) and Kenny Mayne; sisters, Barbara Mayne (Raymond), Pam Caldwell (Robert), and Crystal Surrett (Daniel); several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Betty Mayne; son, Tony Mayne; daughter, Candace Mayne and a brother, Danny Mayne.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Surrett, Tim Mayne, Wesley Bowman, Drew Davis, Lil Daniel Surrett, and Ronnie Rhodes.

Lonnie was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed going to the river and riding around on his motorcycle. Lonnie never met a stranger and loved to make jokes with people.

