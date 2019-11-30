The Anniston Star

Mr. Lonnie Lee Mayne

Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL
36203
(256)-831-4611
Obituary
A funeral service for Mr. Lonnie Lee Mayne, 56, of Anniston, will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12 noon until the time of the service. A burial will follow at Dogwood Trail Memorial Gardens.
Lonnie passed away at his home on November 27, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Joanie Bowman; sons, Tim Mayne and Wesley Bowman (Brittany); daughters, Brandy Mayne (Brian), Ashley Mayne (Bobby), and Rachael Bundrum; 16 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Donald Mayne (Joanne) and Kenny Mayne; sisters, Barbara Mayne (Raymond), Pam Caldwell (Robert), and Crystal Surrett (Daniel); several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Betty Mayne; son, Tony Mayne; daughter, Candace Mayne and a brother, Danny Mayne.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Surrett, Tim Mayne, Wesley Bowman, Drew Davis, Lil Daniel Surrett, and Ronnie Rhodes.
Lonnie was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed going to the river and riding around on his motorcycle. Lonnie never met a stranger and loved to make jokes with people.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 30, 2019
