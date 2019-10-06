Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Lonnie Wayne Canada will be Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home. Mr. Canada will be laid to rest at Edgemont Cemetery in Anniston.

Mr. Canada was a lifelong resident of Calhoun county and loved racing, Lonnie and his son Ricky were the Cruiser Division Champions at Talladega Short Track from 1999-2001.

Mr. Canada was of the Baptist faith and was a member of the American Legion.

Mr. Canada passed Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 58 years JoAnn Canada, Daughters; Connie Gurley (John), Rhonda Canada (Jesse), Celena McVey (Darrell), Son Ricky Canada (Venicea); Brother James D. Canada (Margaret); 10 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mr. Canada's Grandsons, Logan McVey, Blake McVey, Craig Cain, Chrisjon Gurley, Shane Canada, and Justin Canada.

Mr. Canada is preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Cecil Canada, a sister Annie Lou Jones and a brother Perry Canada.

The Family of Mr. Canada will be accepting flowers.

