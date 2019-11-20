The funeral service for Mrs. Lorena Owen Griffith, 89, of White Plains, will be held at 2:00 p.m. today, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with the Reverend Eric Snider officiating. Mrs. Griffith passed away on November 18, 2019 at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lilly Owen; her husband, Hollis Gray Griffith; sister, Ernestine Hall; brother, Gene Owen. Mrs. Griffith was a long-time resident of White Plains. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She loved her puzzles, she was kind and sweet, and saw the good in everyone. Mrs. Griffith is survived by her children, Cheryl Shears, of Oxford, Owen Griffith and his wife, Aimee, of White Plains, and Donna Lee and her husband, Jay, of Augusta, GA; six grandchildren, Blake King, Kisha Preston, Kendal Howard, Brett Lee, Matthew Trippe, and Sami Griffith; and great-grandchildren, Drake Preston, Maci Preston, Colin Howard, Gage Howard, Emma Douglas, and Sadie and Locie Lee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 20, 2019