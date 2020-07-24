A memorial service for Mrs. Lorene Cash, age 70, of Ohatchee, will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 6:00 pm. The family will welcome friends beginning at 5:00 pm at Hebron Baptist Church, 4522 Peeks Hill Road, Ohatchee. Rev. Ellis McDill will officiate. Mrs. Cash passed away on Tuesday, July 21,2020 at GRMC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earlie and Mattie Vaughn, her mother in-law, Erna Cash, her grandson, Allan Turner and numerous siblings. She is survived by her husband, James B. Cash Sr.; children, April Dunaway, Crystal (Doug) Roberts, Johnnie (Joey) Welch, Shirley Millwood (Scott Martin), James B. Cash Jr. (Jessica) and Jonathan (Ashley) Cash; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Billy (Shirley) Vaughn, a sister, Martha (Danny) Berry and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Gadsden Regional Medical Center, cardiovascular team and neurologists.

