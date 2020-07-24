1/
Lorene Cash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial service for Mrs. Lorene Cash, age 70, of Ohatchee, will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 6:00 pm. The family will welcome friends beginning at 5:00 pm at Hebron Baptist Church, 4522 Peeks Hill Road, Ohatchee. Rev. Ellis McDill will officiate. Mrs. Cash passed away on Tuesday, July 21,2020 at GRMC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earlie and Mattie Vaughn, her mother in-law, Erna Cash, her grandson, Allan Turner and numerous siblings. She is survived by her husband, James B. Cash Sr.; children, April Dunaway, Crystal (Doug) Roberts, Johnnie (Joey) Welch, Shirley Millwood (Scott Martin), James B. Cash Jr. (Jessica) and Jonathan (Ashley) Cash; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Billy (Shirley) Vaughn, a sister, Martha (Danny) Berry and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Gadsden Regional Medical Center, cardiovascular team and neurologists.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Hebron Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Hebron Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gail
Family
July 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We're praying for you and your family ❤ James, Breanna and Ariel y'all are always in our thoughts and prayers
Jennifer Ray Britt
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Praying for the family. Shirley let me know if yall need anything
Jason
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved