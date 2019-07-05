The funeral service for Mrs. Lottie Snider Cheatwood, 95, of Choccolocco, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Reverend Eric Snider and Reverend Joshua Copeland officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cheatwood passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Cheatwood was born in Calhoun County and was a lifelong resident of Choccolocco. She attended White Plains High School and was a faithful member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Her hobbies were camping, gardening, and fishing. She will be missed by family and friends who loved her dearly.
Mrs. Cheatwood is preceded in death by her parents, J.W. "Jim" and Beatrice "Bea" Snider; her husband, William Herbert Cheatwood; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Larry Cheatwood and his wife, Ann; a grandson, Shannon Wayne Cheatwood and his wife, Andrea; three great granddaughters, Halie Brooke Cheatwood, Loren Alexandrea Butler and her husband, Matt, and Addelyn Grace Cheatwood.
Pallbearers will be Tony Snider, Jonathon Johnson, Greg Turner, Rev. Burgess Austin, Grady Rhodes, and Bill Lipham.
The family wishes to thank their friends and family for their kindness and a special thanks to Alacare Hospice and nurse Alysson McGinnis.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 5, 2019