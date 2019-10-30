Louie Maxcy Cantrell, a resident of Foley, Alabama, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 80. He was a graduate of Anniston High School, class of 1957; he then attended Gadsden State Community College where he received an associate degree in fire science. He worked for the Anniston Fire Department for 35 years, retiring as Assistant Fire Chief He was a member of First Baptist Church of Saks and a current member of Lagoon Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia Cantrell Pritchett and sister and two brothers. Mr. Cantrell is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Cantrell of Foley; daughter, Tara Postma (Jimmy) of Chatom, AL; sister, Glenda(Van) Kominitsky of Golden Springs, AL; grandchildren, Hal Postma, Julia Houston Postma, Jacob Postma, Eli Postma, Evan Pritchett, Gracie Pritchett, Kelsey Pritchett, and Austin Claire Haney (Korey); great grandchildren, Asher Haney and Jaxon Pritchett; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of K. L. Brown Funeral Home, Anniston, AL, with Reverend Mike Bowman officiating the service. Pallbearers will be members of the Anniston Fire Department. The family will receive friends at 1:00 until time of service. Interment will be in Forrestlawn Cemetery, Anniston, AL. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Saks, 4723 Saks Rd. Anniston, AL 36206, Brookside Baptist Church, 405Kirby Rd. Oxford, AL 36203, or Lagoon Baptist Church, 17867 Hwy 180 Gulf Shores, AL 36542. ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC. 2551 S. MCKENZIE ST. FOLEY, AL 36535 (251) 943-2391 www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 30, 2019