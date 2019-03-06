Funeral service for Mrs. Louise Bundrum Parris, 90, of Jacksonville, will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Tredegar Chapel Congregational Holiness Church. The Reverend Leslee Bailey, Reverend David Earl Vinson and Reverend Mark Green will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville. Mrs. Parris passed away on March 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Huey Parris; parents, Arthur and Nannie Bundrum; sisters, Annie Richards and Hattie Ledbetter; and brother, Orris Bundrum. Mrs. Parris was a native of and a long-time resident of Jacksonville. She was member of Tredegar Chapel Congregational Holiness Church. She and her late husband were very active in the City of Jacksonville; she was a long-time Auxiliary volunteer at The Jacksonville Hospital, was a member of the Jacksonville Quilting Club, and was a long-time poll worker, even up in to her 80s. Survivors include her son, Philip Parris and his wife, Rita; grandchildren, Jamie Parris and his wife, Jennifer, and John Timothy "Tim" Parris and his wife, Kristy; great-grandchildren, Ella, Will, Seth, Jaxon and Cora; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Dennis Couch, Hoyt Turner, Nathan Turner, Bob Baker, John Parris and Jamie Parris. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 236-231-2334
