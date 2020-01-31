Funeral services for Mrs. Louise Hicks, 90, of Piedmont, will be at 1 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Chapel of K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Reverend William Cain officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Hicks passed away on January 28, 2020, at Piedmont Health Care Center. Mrs. Hicks was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. She and her husband owned and operated Hicks Dairy Farm for many years. Mrs. Hicks attended Asberry Baptist Church for many years. She was involved with all of the activities of her children as they were growing up and was a member of the Possum Trot Neighborhood Club. Mrs. Hicks will be remembered as a giving lady who was devoted to her family. Mrs. Hicks is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James Ralph Hicks. She is survived by one daughter, Linda Alexander and her husband, Robert; two sons, James D. Hicks and his wife, Nora, and Danny Bates; three grandchildren, Chris Payton and his wife, Christine, Jeremy Hicks, and Josh Hicks; great grandchildren, Juniper Hicks, Charlie Payton, Jacob Payton, Jasper Hicks, and Kaylee Hicks; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Asberry Baptist Church, 3682 Roy Webb Road, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 31, 2020