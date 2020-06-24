Funeral service for Mrs. Louise M. Smith, 85, of Anniston, will be at 5 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Entombment will follow in Forestlawn Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Smith passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. A native of Hartwell, Georgia, Mrs. Smith moved to Alabama in 1969 with her husband from Columbus, GA, after his last unaccompanied tour of Vietnam. Mrs. Smith was an accomplished equestrian during her younger years at the barn at Ft. McClellan, and enjoyed riding in horse shows. She also enjoyed playing golf in her spare time. Mrs. Smith was a volunteer and director for the Army Community Services, during which time she taught naturalization classes, and she had also volunteered at Rainbow Omega. Mrs. Smith was a teacher most of her life, teaching at Faith Christian School and Ft. McClellan Elementary School, and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Mrs. Smith's ultimate joy in life was teaching her grandson to read, as well as other children at the various elementary schools where she taught. She is preceded in death by her husband, LTC Robert E. Smith (USA, ret); her parents, John Robert and Vada Hilliard Moorhead; two brothers; and two sisters. Mrs. Smith is survived by her son, Robert Smith Jr. and his wife, Martell, of Friendswood, TX; a grandson, Robert E. Smith III, of Houston, TX; a granddaughter, Leah Marie Smith, of League City, TX; a sister, Eugenia M. Pickett, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Interfaith Ministries, PO Box 1444, Anniston, AL 36202 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 24, 2020.