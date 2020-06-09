Private graveside service for Mrs. Louise Matthews Nelson, 84 of Saks, will be held at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Brother Bobby Burford will be officiating.
Mrs. Nelson passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Nelson; parents, Joseph and Lois Matthews; her daughter, Lisa Nelson Bobo; sisters, Ruth Copeland and Helen Locklear; and her brother, Hoyt Matthews.
Left to cherish her precious memories are her daughter, Sandy (Rick) Sensenbach; grandchildren, Nathaniel (Tanya) Sensenbach and Sarah Sensenbach (Hunter) Green; great grandchildren, Finn Sensenbach, Emery Sensenbach; a great grandbaby on the way, Henry Green; son in law, Stanley Bobo; sister, Eloise Plegder (Bobby); and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Nelson was a member of First Baptist Church of Saks. She did a lot of traveling and going on mission trips. She and her husband enjoyed going to nursing homes and singing for the residents. She loved music, cooking, and playing with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 9, 2020.