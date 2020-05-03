Louise Perciful, age 84, of Anniston, passed away on May 1, 2020.

Mrs. Perciful, known to her family as Nell, was the only child of Arthur and Evelyn Rollins. She worked at Anniston Army Depot and retired after fifty years of service. She enjoyed her work at Parker Memorial Baptist, where she was a teacher and choir member. She loved her dog "Max" and cutting grass.

She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Cora Evelyn Rollins.

She is survived by a number of cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at NCH and Encompass Health Hospice Care. Special thanks to nurse Jeanette and Delmarsha Dancy; sitter and friend.

Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

