Louise "Doll" Turner Mitchell, 90 left this world for her Heavenly home August 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by Martin Truman Mitchell, Sr., husband of sixty-six years, son Martin Truman Mitchell, Jr., grandsons, Blake Williamson and Claud Mitchell Thompson III, son-in-law, W. Lowell Jordan, parents, Sam Turner, and Pearl Roszell Turner, Sisters, Cora Lou Hammonds, and Helen Marie Willingham, brothers Howard Turner, Samuel Turner, Randall Turner, Benny Turner, Brother In Law, Frank Edward Mitchell. Visitation will be Saturday August 3, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Dryden Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Iron City Baptist Church, and the body will lie in state from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Iron City Cemetery Survivors include daughters, Mary Ann Jordan Dermody (Don), of Hiawassee, Ga., Shirley Louise (J.B.) Camp, of Anniston, Janice Mitchell (Mickey) Thompson, of Douglasville, Ga., and Barbara Sue (Barry) Williamson, of Oxford; son, Allan Franklin Mitchell (Charlotte) of Anniston; grandchildren, Deborah Lynn Phillips (Tim), Landon Jordan (Michelle), Kevin Anderson (Christy), Reagan Kenney(Crystal), Starla Thompson Bearden Bruce, Tiffiny Guess, Eric Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Bradley Burns(Amy), Treavor Biggers, Trace Biggers(Presley), Jordanna Butler, Britney Brooks, Savannah Jordan Post (Austin), Hunter Guess (Ashleigh), Natascha Anderson, Ian Anderson, Drew Anderson, Faith Anderson, Emma Norton, Allana Kenney, Breanna Kenney, Easton Kenney, Brent Perren, Mitchell Perren, and Parker Perren and Henry Bearden; great-great-grandchild, Kimber Odell Burns, Atlas Lowell Biggers, and Otilla Cotton Biggers and Laura Guess. She is survived by sisters, Catherine Murphy, Macy Headrick, Lillian Preston and Linda Truett. She is survived by brothers, Robert Turner, Jimmy Turner and Daryl Turner. Pallbearers are Landon Jordan, Bradley Burns, Eric Mitchell, Treavor Biggers, Trace Biggers and Hunter Guess. Mrs. Mitchell was a member of Iron City Baptist Church and was dedicated to her Church, her family and friends. She was a loving generous person and loved by many.