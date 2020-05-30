Lowery Kieth Pettus, born November 25, 1952, at Ft. McClellan Hospital, Alabama, passed away May 23, 2020, at his home in Carrollton, Georgia after a battle with heart and blood disease. After spending over two months at Emory Hospital, his final wish was to go home to be with his wife of 30 years, Pamela Pettus. Pam and Kieth were not only spouses but best friends; which is rare in a marriage today. Kieth is preceded in death by his father, Lowery Van Buren Pettus; his grandparents, James Bunyon and Jeanette Johnson Pettus; Lee Buron Sr. and Hattie Haywood Zaner; brother, Brian Craig Pettus; brother-in-law, Larry Durrand Crosson; and his nephew, Bradley Thomas Crosson. Kieth worked at Southwire Company in Carrollton for 40 years and retired in 2014. He and Pam enjoyed trips to the Great Smokey Mountains and Okaloosa Island, Florida, where he could indulge in his second love, Astronomy. Kieth could name every star in the galaxy and enjoyed talking with Pam about the stars and planets, which he pointed out with his telescopes. He would often remark there was nothing more brilliant than looking at a night sky lit up by a full moon and shining stars. Kieth spent hours listening to music which he loved as well as traveling to places on Google Earth that he otherwise was unable to see. Having loved the outdoors, Kieth spent many days hiking Mt. Cheaha with his brother Brian and his many friends. Even though he lived in Georgia, Kieth was a true Auburn fan and loved the competition between Auburn and Alabama. Of course he was most happy when Auburn beat Alabama! Kieth and Pam never failed to watch Auburn play on television and even had the opportunity to attend a few of the games. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Pamela Swaney Pettus of Carrollton, Georgia; his mother, Fay Jean Zaner Pettus; his sister, Deborah Fay Pettus Crosson; and niece, Meredith Leigh Crosson all of Anniston, Alabama. Kieth's wish was to be cremated with the remains given to his wife. When she passes, both of their ashes will be combined to join them in love and contentment once more. Their desire was to be as close together in death as they were in life. A Celebration of Life under the stars and moon will be held June 13, 2020, at The Bell House Bed and Breakfast, 9781 Highway 46, Heflin, Alabama, 36264. Friends and family will gather at the outdoor pavilion beginning at 7:00 pm Alabama time/8:00 pm Georgia time. Social distancing will be observed. Kieth often talked about the satisfaction he received by helping other people during their time of need. In view of the current pandemic, we believe Kieth can be honored best by donations given in his memory to Open Hands Christian Ministry, P.O. Box 1818, Carrollton, Georgia, 30112. This ministry offers food and financial support to the people who reside in Carroll County. visit our website @ www.dryden funeralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 30, 2020.