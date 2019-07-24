|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chaplain Lt. Co. (Ret.) Thomas A. George.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Chaplain LT. Col (Ret.) Thomas A. George, 94, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Chaplain George was a native of Savannah, GA and began his military career in 1943 during WWII in the U.S. Navy. After the war, he married Margery Lezark from Chicago, IL, and they returned to Georgia where he attended Brewton Parker College, Mount Vernon, GA; he graduated from Mercer University, Macon, GA, and was ordained into the Ministry by Calvary Baptist Church in Savannah, GA. Chaplain George continued his education at Southern Baptist Seminary, Louisville, KY, graduating with a Bachelor of Divinity and a Master of Religious Education. He also attended Long Island University in New York, where he received his Master's in Counseling. For four years, Chaplain George served as pastor of Jones Creek Baptist Church near Ludowici, GA, and then became the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Jefferson, GA, while also serving in the U.S. Army Reserves. In 1966 he was recruited by the army and returned to active duty as a military Chaplain, serving in Vietnam, Korea, Germany and several stateside military posts. His final assignment was at Fort McClellan in Anniston, AL. He and his wife, Margery, remained in Anniston after retirement. After retiring from the Army, he worked as a counselor for the Anniston Army Depot. Chaplain George was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for 45 years, where he served as a Deacon, a Sunday school teacher and song leader in Adult Dept 4. Additionally, he volunteered for many years with the Anniston prison ministry. Chaplain George is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Margery; son, Thomas M. George (Margie) of Birmingham; son, Daniel H. George of Atlanta; and daughter, Kathy George (Lori) of Atlanta. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Bobby George and Jennifer Smith (Trey), and three great-grandchildren, Gaines, George and Polly Smith. He is preceded in death by parents, Harry and Myrtice George; and brothers, Harry George Jr., and Robert George. Funeral service with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at K. L. Brown Memory Chapel, 620 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, AL. Dr. Mack Amis will officiate, and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256.231.2334
Published in The Anniston Star on July 24, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|