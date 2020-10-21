A private graveside service, with military honors, for Lt. Col. George W. Mendenhall (USAF, Ret.), 100, of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Lineville City Cemetery. Dr. Derek Staples will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, October 23, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Lt. Col. Mendenhall (USAF, Ret.) passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Noland Health Services in Anniston. George is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Elaine Devaughn Mendenhall, who passed away recently on August 23, and by his youngest son, John Edwin "Ed" Mendenhall, who also passed away recently on October 8. He is also preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Mendenhall of Sheridan, Indiana, and three siblings, Louise M. Hines, Howard "Joe" Mendenhall and Harold "Red" Mendenhall. George was born and raised in the Midwest in and around Baker's Corner and Sheridan, Indiana. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1937. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corp on February 20, 1942, serving just under 30 years in the U.S. Air Force as an Accounting and Finance Officer retiring on June 1, 1971. He had assignments overseas in Japan and Germany and across the country from Montana to Washington D.C. He received the Legion of Merit medal at retirement for "exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services." After retirement, he started a new career as an insurance/investment agent for United Service Insurance Company from 1975-1991 whose client base was primarily active duty or retired military. He fit the job perfectly and was very successful. George married Molly Marvin from Greenwood, Virginia on September 10, 1944. Sadly, she passed away in 1949. They had two children, George Jr. and Molly. Then he was blessed to marry the lovely Elaine Devaughn from Lineville, Alabama on February 27, 1954 who not only became his wife but mother to George Jr. and Molly, ages 8 and 4. Their son, Eddie, was born in 1957 when the family was stationed at Rhein Main AFB in Germany. After military retirement, the Mendenhalls settled in Jacksonville, Alabama in 1973. He is survived by his children, George W. Mendenhall, Jr. of French Village, Missouri, and Molly Suling and her husband, Jeff, of Palmyra, Virginia, and daughter-in-law, Jane Mendenhall of Richmond, Virginia; six grandchildren, Heather Mendenhall, George W. Mendenhall III, Allison Mendenhall, Jeffrey Benjamin Suling, Keene Mendenhall, and Jessie Elaine Mendenhall; five great-grandchildren, Lauren Bonnett, Andrew Bonnett, Addison McLemore, Corey Suling, and Danielle Mendenhall and one on the way. George is also survived by a younger brother, age 97, Donald Mendenhall of Lebanon, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your favorite charity
