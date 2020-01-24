Funeral service for Lt. Col. June J. Vuyk, age 86, will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:00 am at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Ken Rollins and Matt Pepe will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 am. Interment will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens, with full military honors. June passed away on January 18, 2020, surrounded by her beloved dogs, Buddy and Roxie, and her friends who loved her and were her family. Lt. Col. Vuyk was born in Velzen, the Netherlands. She was a resident of San Diego, California, and later Anniston, Alabama. She always said the best day of her life was November 16, 1950, when at age 17, she became a citizen of the United States. Lt. Col. Vuyk entered the Women's Army Corps in July 1952. She became a medic and joined the Army Reserves in 1959. She became a registered nurse and joined the Army Nurse Corps in 1960. She retired in December 1977, after 25 years of service. She was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. Military awards include Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with seven Campaign Stars, among others. Lt. Col. Vuyk was a member of the Women's Army Corps Veterans' Association, the D.A.V., the Military Officers Association of America, and the Vietnam Veterans of America. June was an avid dog lover. She was a member of the Calhoun County Humane Society, the League for Animal Welfare and many, many animal organizations across the United States. Her life revolved around helping animals. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an Animal . Online condolences may be made at www. chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 24, 2020