Funeral service for Lt. Col. (Ret.) John Philipse Robinson Jr., 75, will be 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later time. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. Mr. Robinson passed on Friday, May 29, 2020 at RMC-Anniston. He is survived by his wife, Ruth York Robinson; sons, John "Robby" Robinson III, and Tucker (Tiffany) Truman Robinson; sister, Jacqueline McNally; grandchildren, John Robinson IV, Ryan Robinson, Cole Robinson, Grace Robinson, Pierce Robinson, Sawyer Robinson, Brandon Dover, Kristen Dover, Skyla Dover, Cain Dover, Brian Dover, Stacey Dover; great-grandchildren, Noah Dover, Kaden Dover, Brody Dover, Isabelle Dover, Tom Dover, Briar Dover, and Shylin Butterworth; nieces and nephews, Ned Gross, Evie Moulton, Edward Robertson, and Kenneth Robertson. Pallbearers will be Brandon Dover, Pierce Robinson, Sawyer Robinson, Jack Robinson, Ryan Robinson, and Cole Robinson. He was preceded in death his mother, Grace Robinson; and father, John Robinson Sr; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Robinson; sister, Mary Jane Robertson. John was born November 9, 1944 in Paducah, Ky. He graduated from Deshler High School in Tuscumbia, Al in 1963. He accepted a scholarship to play football for Auburn University. He received his B.S. degree from Auburn and also received a commission into the US Air Force through ROTC. He went on active duty in Jan 1968 as a special service officer. His military career included seven years of active, thirteen years Air National Guard, and six in the reserves. During those twenty-six years, he was a special service chief at Kinchloe AFB, MI, and King Salmon, AK. While at Armed Forces Entrance station in Butte, MT, he was the processing officer. His last active duty assignment was Chief Career Control at Little Rock AFB, AR. Upon leaving active duty, his career continued into the Alabama Air National Guard with assignment in the 280th Squad at Maxwell AFB as a personal officer. During this period, he completed Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell AFB, Al and graduated from Auburn University in Montgomery with a M.A. in Education. The remainder of his career he was a logistic officer for DLA in Memphis, TN. LTC. (Ret.) Robinson retired in 2009 with 26 years of military service. After leaving active duty with the Air Force, he moved to Anniston, Al and worked at Ft. McClellan as a civilian. His career at McClellan included positions of Sport Specialist, Outdoor recreation planner, Director of Army Community Service, Director of Youth Services, and a logistics Specialist on the Post Closure Force. During this time, Mr. Robinson received his second Master's Degree from Jacksonville State University in 1982 with a degree in Physical Education. He retired with 26 years of civil service. In April of 2010, John was inducted into the Colbert County Sports Hall of Fame for his athletic and team accomplishments. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 3, 2020.