Lt. Col. Robert M. Dobson, 91 of Jacksonville, passed away on August 15, 2020.

He was born on August 25, 1928 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Porter Dobson and Gladys Pate.

He is survived by his wife, Martha M. Dobson; daughter, Judy Dobson; grandchildren, Joseph Wade, Robert M. Dobson, Ashley Howard Vohun and Lindsey B. Howard; six great grandchildren; a sister, Mildred Alice Gorey, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Dobson; parents, Porter Dobson and Gladys Pate and his sons, Joseph Scott Dobson and Robert B. Howard.

Col. Dobson was a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He served for 26 years. He dropped out of high school to enlist in the Army. He had two tours in Japan, first with the Occupational Forces and second during the Korea Conflict. He also served in Germany, Vietnam, Thailand and Guam. He was a dual rated Navigator and Electronics Countermeasure Officer. He was also a B-52 crew member, Command Post Controller, Wing Weapons Officer, Academic Instructor, Operations Officer, Intelligence Officer and Unit Commander. He had the ability to work with people to solve problems which was recognized early in his career.

Mr. Dobson was a three time graduate of Jacksonville State University. After retiring from the military, he taught at Ohatchee High School for 16 years. He loved teaching and his students. He believed everyone could learn and encouraged them to take the more difficult courses. His first chemistry class only had 10 students enrolled and at the time of his retirement, his enrollment had increased by at least 70 percent.

He was very active in his community where he taught Sunday School at First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville. He was also active in Retired Teachers and Retired Military Officers, holding offices in each. He joined Jacksonville Exchange Club where he met his wife, Martha. They were jointly awarded the "Book of Golden Deeds."

Mr. Dobson was known for baking pecan pies, chocolate chip cookies and fudge and sharing them with the sick and elderly. He also donated them to charity organizations for auctions. There was a great demand for his baked goods.

A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store