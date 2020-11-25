LTC Michael P. Hefferman, (Ret.) 85, of Augusta, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of November 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, AL. Reverend Steve West will officiate. "Mike" was born in Anniston, Alabama but lived most of his early years in Jacksonville, graduating from high school in 1954. He was commissioned into the United States Army in July 1961, where he served as a fixed-wing pilot; eventually transitioning to the helicopter for his service in the Vietnam War. During his time in Vietnam, he received the following awards: The Distinguished Flying Cross, The Bronze Star Medal, The Army Commendation Medal, The Meritorious Service Medal, The Air Medal, and The Legion of Merit Medal. He retired from the Army in 1981 as a Lieutenant Colonel and was then employed by the Department of Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida. There, he worked as the Chief of Scheduling of Missile Testing and was given The Air Force Outstanding Civilian Award Medal, before retiring in 1997 and relocating to Augusta, Georgia. He was a long-time member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Leroy and Frances Duggan Hefferman and by his sister, Patricia Cabrera. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Joyce Scroggin Hefferman; his loyal daughters, Karen Molton (Tim Buss) and Kelly Russell (Ken); his 5 grandchildren, Michael "Mickey", Shelly, Ashley, Lydia and Emilee; and 6 great-grandchildren, Hayes, Mila, Sage, Drake, Noelle and Nova. "Mike" will be remembered, always, for his witty and fun-loving sense of humor, his generous and giving spirit, for being an avid golfer and the great love he had for his children, grandchildren, and his dogs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
