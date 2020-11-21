1/1
LTC Robert J. Rowan Sr. (Ret)
Graveside services for LTC Robert J. Rowan, Sr. (Ret.), 81, of Jacksonville, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Jacksonville City Cemetery. Reverend Ted Anderson will officiate. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center. LTC Rowan passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hoke Alexander Rowan, Sr. and Lucile Hendricks Rowan; brothers, Hoke Alexander Rowan, Jr. and John Forney Rowan, Sr. LTC Rowan was a life long resident of Jacksonville, AL where he was a long time member of the Jacksonville First United Methodist Church. He worked for the Calhoun County Sheriffs Department for fifteen years, and served as the Calhoun County as Tax Assessor for (four terms) twenty-four years. He retired as LTC of the Jacksonville Army National Guard with forty-three years of honorable service. LTC Rowan is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Murray Rowan; son, Robert James Rowan, Jr. and his wife, Renee; step-children, Ann Ward and her husband, Ricky, Bobby Ganato and his wife, Ami; grandchildren, Oiliva Gail Rowan, Alex James Rowan, and Justin N. Rowan Doyal; step-grandchildren, Brittney Ward, Tyler Greenwood and Krystal Greenwood; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Charlie Glazener, Alex Rowan, Tyler Greenwood, Buff Hall, Justin Doyal, Bobby Ganato, and Jason Cole. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 109 Gayle Avenue SW, PO Box 1025, Jacksonville, AL 36265. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042

Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
