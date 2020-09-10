Lu Anne Hutto, 66, of Alpharetta, Ga. passed away September 7, 2020, following a gallant 53 year battle with diabetes.

Lucy was a beloved mother, sister, wife, daughter, aunt, and grandmother. She was the quiet heart of the family.

Lucy was tabbed "The Queen" by her dad Nolen Sims which became her family nickname. Lucy was a very thoughtful person to all especially her great mahjong crew where she enjoyed many games led by Janice Tucker.

Lucy was a true believer and follower of Jesus Christ led by the teachings of Andy Stanley and Northpoint Community Church where she was a faithful member.

Throughout her husband Joe's long corporate career Lucy supported every moving which took her from Alabama to three stops in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, New Jersey and two stops in Georgia. She kept the family going through all the transitions with a smile. Lucy cherished her family and especially appreciated the close relationship with her granddaughter Hannah.

Lucy loved her pets and she pampered dogs, cats, and birds all her adult life. Her two dogs Harley and Davey will miss her loving care.

The Atlanta Braves have lost one of their most ardent fans who either watched or listened to every game. Being a native Alabamian Lucy was a lifelong fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. In addition to sports Lucy was a season ticket holder for the Broadway series held at the Fox Theater.

Lucy received a kidney transplant at Emory Hospital in 2016 through an altruistic donation from Randall Siddens of Columbia, MO. His donation of one of his kidneys added years and quality to Lucy's life. Lucy became a mentor to many people on Facebook regarding kidney transplant and diabetes management.

Lucy is survived by her husband Joe Hutto; daughter Jaime Hutto; granddaughter Hannah Hutto; mother Betty Sims; sisters Su Bette Crisp (Bob) and Le Tilghman (Craig); brothers in law Jack Hutto (Suzanne) and Bill Hutto and sister in law Barbara Glover (Ron). Lucy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider adding Organ Donor on your driver's license and/or make a contribution to Donate Life.





