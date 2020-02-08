Guest Book View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Parker Memorial Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

The Funeral Service for Mrs. LuAnne K. Grogan, 65, of Oxford, will be at 11 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Parker Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Mack Amis, Rev. Joey Bentley, Bro. Mark Kytan, and Rev. Kevin Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm on Sunday afternoon at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. LuAnne passed away on February 6, 2020 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. LuAnne was a native of Clay County and graduated from Mellow Valley High School in 1972. She worked at Compass Bank for over 20 years and built many relationships with her coworkers and customers. LuAnne was a dedicated and devoted member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for over 35 years and was a leader in the Sisterhood Sunday School Class. She was also an avid fan of Auburn University and the Atlanta Braves. LuAnne is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl "Bob" Grogan, and her parents, Richard and Myrtle Kytan. She is survived by her sons, David Grogan and his wife, Stacey, and her son, Tyler, of Henderson, NV, Rob Grogan and his wife, Sharle, of Austin, TX, Scott Grogan of Henderson, NV, and Richard "Richie" Grogan of Anniston; a brother, Mark Kytan and his wife, Brenda, of Cragford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be David Phillips, Nathan Kytan, Kelly Amis, Konnor Amis, Jason Head, Jock Burgess, Tim Mitchell, Evan Lanier, Jamison Edwards, and William Weiser. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Sisterhood Sunday School Class at Parker Memorial Baptist Church and her coworkers at BBVA Compass Bank. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1205 Quintard Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of NE Alabama Regional Medical Center ICU and Dr. Margaret Davenport for the care given to LuAnne. Online condolences may be made to the family at The Funeral Service for Mrs. LuAnne K. Grogan, 65, of Oxford, will be at 11 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Parker Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Mack Amis, Rev. Joey Bentley, Bro. Mark Kytan, and Rev. Kevin Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm on Sunday afternoon at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. LuAnne passed away on February 6, 2020 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. LuAnne was a native of Clay County and graduated from Mellow Valley High School in 1972. She worked at Compass Bank for over 20 years and built many relationships with her coworkers and customers. LuAnne was a dedicated and devoted member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for over 35 years and was a leader in the Sisterhood Sunday School Class. She was also an avid fan of Auburn University and the Atlanta Braves. LuAnne is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl "Bob" Grogan, and her parents, Richard and Myrtle Kytan. She is survived by her sons, David Grogan and his wife, Stacey, and her son, Tyler, of Henderson, NV, Rob Grogan and his wife, Sharle, of Austin, TX, Scott Grogan of Henderson, NV, and Richard "Richie" Grogan of Anniston; a brother, Mark Kytan and his wife, Brenda, of Cragford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be David Phillips, Nathan Kytan, Kelly Amis, Konnor Amis, Jason Head, Jock Burgess, Tim Mitchell, Evan Lanier, Jamison Edwards, and William Weiser. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Sisterhood Sunday School Class at Parker Memorial Baptist Church and her coworkers at BBVA Compass Bank. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1205 Quintard Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of NE Alabama Regional Medical Center ICU and Dr. Margaret Davenport for the care given to LuAnne. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close