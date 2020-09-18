Funeral service for Lucy Sophia Bryan, 3, of Golden Springs, will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The Martha Vandervoort Chapel at Camp Lee in Anniston. Rev. Davis Johnson, Rev. Dale Clem and Rev. Tammy Jackson will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until time of the service. As the services are outside, the family requests those in attendance to dress casually and comfortably. While mourning the loss of a child is incomprehensively complicated and difficult, the family invites and encourages children to attend. Ashley will need friends with whom to hug and play. Anniston First's Director of Children's Ministries, Emmalie Whitney, will have activity packets on hand for children. Left to cherish her memories are her loving parents, Kyle and Leann Bryan; her brother, Ashley Benjamin Bryan; grandparents, Brad and Susan Casey and Glenn and Susan Bryan; great grandparents, her Mimi, Gail Gorham and Nana Moon, Bonita Casey; aunt and uncle, Matt and Holly, Hendricks; cousins, Rylan and Emmett Hendricks; Aunt Kasi Daugherty and Uncle Nathan Bryan. "Lucy Goose," as she was called by those who loved her dearly, was a fierce and vivacious child full of spunk, sass, and humorous one-liners such as "awe, nuts." She was exceedingly bright-practically bursting from the womb using complete sentences and talking everyone's ears off incessantly, quickly earning the reputation as a "chatty Cathy." If there was a puzzle to be pieced together; a sidewalk chalk masterpiece to be drawn; bubbles to be blown; "arts and craps" to be created; or an original song to be sung, Lucy was up to the task. She was always about the business of play and was never hesitant to share her thoughts and opinions with whomever she thought needed to hear them. She will always be loved, forever remembered, and missed terribly by those still here. One of Lucy's favorite activities was enjoying playgrounds and parks. Without missing a beat, Lucy would insure that her parents were aware of every park and playground that she spotted while riding in the car. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Lucy Bryan Memorial Fund at Anniston First United Methodist Church for the erection of a new playground in her memory. Their family's hope is that it will bless her friends, classmates at The Children's Place Daycare, and countless children in the community for years to come. Donations may be made by mailing a check for "Lucy Bryan Memorial Fund" to PO Box 1789, Anniston, Alabama 36202. Donations may also be made online at https://secure.accessacs. com/access/oglogin.as px?sn=90290. Select "Lucy Bryan Memorial Fund" from the dropdown menu. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
