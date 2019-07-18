Funeral Service for Mrs. Lucy T. Knight, 95, of Anniston will be held at 2pm on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Anniston with Rev. Terry Tingle officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm at the Church. Mrs. Knight passed away at her residence on Tuesday. Mrs. Knight is survived by her five sons and their wives Robert R. and Patricia Knight III, Thomas J. and Twyla Knight, Harry W. and Sarah Knight, Frank A. and Joellyn Knight, Eugene T. and Carley Knight; nine grandchildren Catherine Sylvestre (Greg), Robert Knight IV, Michael Knight, Ashley Specht (Clarence), Emily Knight (Andrew Smith), Alex Knight (Marianne), Olivia Knight, Lucy Elizabeth Knight, and Allen Lyman (Meg); four great-grandchildren Corbin Knight, Rowan Specht, Lydia Specht, and Millie Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Royal "Roy" Knight, II; grandchild Katelyn Rose Knight; and parents Eugene L. and Frances Coleman Turner, II. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Knight's family and friends. Mrs. Knight was a lifelong Member of First Presbyterian Church of Anniston. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1946. She was the treasurer of the Calhoun County Historical Society and of the Margaret Hodges Sunday School Class at First Presbyterian. She was a member of the Wednesday Study club and the Tuesday Sewing Club. She was also a member of the Junior League and a member of the Maskers and Revelers. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers Ilene Rowland, Shena Elkins, Tina Erwin, and Alacare Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church of Anniston, 1701 Henry Road, Anniston, AL 36207; or . Online condolences may be made at www.gray brownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 18, 2019