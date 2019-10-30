Funeral service for Lula B. Brewster 71, will be Saturday, November 2, at 2:30 pm at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church where Rev. John James is pastor, with Bishop Carl McComb, officiating. Interment will follow at Ohatchee First Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Brewster passed away on October 26, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Mrs. Brewster's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her services. She was a graduated of Calhoun County Training School. Survivors include her husband: Charles E. Brewster; children: Shirlene Brewster, LaNelle Brewster, Rita Brewster, Shavon Brewster; grandchildren: Cherelle S. Lockharet (Tabitha), Journei Tucker, Joshua D. Brewster, Christiana D. Brewster, Malchus Williams, La'Sasha A. Williams; her siblings: Olen Sturkie, Sadie Davis, Evelyn (Freddie) Moore, Betty (Fred) Herbert; in -laws, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie F. and Eva Jane Sturkie, siblings, Charlie C. Sturkie, Lewis C. Sturkie, Odessa Burrell, Sarah Robinson. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019