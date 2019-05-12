Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Lula Bell Malone. View Sign Service Information Collier-Butler Funeral Home 824 Rainbow Drive Gadsden , AL 35901 (256)-543-2140 Visitation 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Weaver Congregational Holiness Church 1009 Jacksonville Street Weaver , AL View Map Funeral service 12:30 PM Weaver Congregational Holiness Church 009 Jacksonville Street Weaver , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Lula Bell Malone, age 79, of Oxford, Alabama passed away on Monday, May 07, 2019.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 12:30pm at Weaver Congregational Holiness Church located at 1009 Jacksonville Street in Weaver, Alabama 36277. Pastor John Duncan will officiate. Private Entombment will follow at Forestlawn Mausoleum, In Anniston, Alabama.

Ms. Lula was born in Madison County, Alabama on December 15, 1939 to the late Ollie Mac and Cora Lee Trece Dudley.

She was active member of Weaver Congregational Holiness Church and was known for her love of her church and family.

She is preceded in death by siblings Alton Dudley, Elizabeth Bonds, and Diane Stewart.

She is survived by her children, Rita Baccus (Jimmy) Hensleigh, Darrick Baccus, Kimberly Baccus (Michael) Fleming, and Drenda Baccus, 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; Sister, Mattie Sue Lipham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Aasim Sehbai, Dr. Mohammad Ismail, The Cancer Care Center at Fort McClellan staff and the NHC Rehab staff for their wonderful care.

Pallbearers will be Falon Hurst, Cody Hensleigh, Brian Baccus, Jared Griffith, Adam Clark, Dylan Wood,

The family will accept flowers.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:30 until 12:30 prior to service at the church.

Online condolences may be to

