A private service for Mrs. Lurlene M. Mullins, 93, of Anniston, will be held. Mrs. Mullins went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 19, 2020. Mrs. Mullins was born in Talladega and moved to Anniston in 1939 and graduated from Anniston High School. She had been a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for over 80 years. She was also a member of the Joy Sunday School Class. Mrs. Mullins worked for over 30 years in the dental field and retired from Ft. McClellan in 1986. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting and crocheting and giving her works to her friends. Mrs. Mullins was deeply devoted to her family and will be greatly missed. Mrs. Mullins is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Theodore "Ted" Mullins, her parents, Leonard Lofton and Lillian Mitchum, and a grandson, Kenny Nunnally. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Emanuel and Nancy Sayers and her husband, Wayne; granddaughters, Julie Harris and her husband, West, Christy Smith, and Brooke Williams and her husband, Chris; great grandchildren, Anson Harris, Will Harris, Rachel Harris, Maegan Smith, Reagan Smith, Zane Williams, Ashton Williams, Marley Williams, and Piper Williams. Pallbearers will be family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1205 Quintard Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 20, 2020.