Lynda Deville Jones Austin
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Lynda Deville Jones Austin, 77, of Birmingham, AL went to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Bethany House in Auburn, AL, after an extended illness. Lynda was born September 3,1943 in Anniston, AL to Marvin M. Jones, Sr and Ora Mary Jones of Anniston, AL. She met and married Henry Lee Austin of White Plains, AL. They were married 55 years. They went on to have one son, Delano Scott Austin. When Scott was born, she dedicated her life to be a wonderful devoted mother. She was a constant support for her family. Her family meant more to her than anything else in the world. She and Henry built a very successful business together, working side by side for many years. Lynda was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee Austin, parents, Marvin M. Jones, Sr and Ora Mary Jones, brothers, Marvin Jones, Jr, Robert (Rabbit) Jones and James (Jimmy) Jones. She is survived by her only son Delano Scott Austin (Susan), granddaughter, BreAnn Austin Green (Alex) Auburn, AL, grandsons, Alex and Andrew Strickland, Birmingham, AL, great grandchildren, Brayden, Stella and Harper Green, Auburn, AL Sisters, Mary J Jones, (Harold) Heflin, AL, Kay Jones Freeman Lapel, IN formerly of Birmingham, AL, Marie Jones Ponder, Jacksonville, Al, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mass of Christian burial for Lynda Deville Jones Austin will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1301 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, AL 36207 on October 17, 2020 at 11:00am, with Rev. Richard E. Donohoe officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Mask requested at service.

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
