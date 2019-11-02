Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. M. LaVern Barrs. View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Angel Grove Baptist Church Memorial service 3:00 PM Angel Grove Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Mr. Barrs went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, after battling Alzheimer's Disease for a few years and a recent diagnosis of CAA (Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy). Preceding Mr. Barrs in death were his parents, Alfonso and Adetha Bell Barrs; his grandparents, Oscar Marion Barrs and Bertha Lee Barrs and Wilford Franklin Bell and Maude M. Bell; his brother, Wayman Franklin Barrs; one brother-in-law, Dan Stateler; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Will Smith Prickett and Geraldine Boone Prickett. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Susan Prickett Barrs of Wellington; his children, Jennifer (Jason) Barrs Thomas of Villa Rica, GA and LaVern Barrs, Jr. of Wellington; two grandchildren, Harper Lynn Thomas and Cooper Boone Thomas, both of Villa Rica, GA; one sister, Evia Loye Stateler of Ft. Meade, FL; one brother, Al (Susie) Barrs of Greenwood, FL; two sisters-in-law, Susan M. Barrs of Pierson, FL and Jerri (Tom) Bryant of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; two brothers-in-law, Billy (Donna) Prickett of Anniston and Mickey (Sandra) Prickett of Wellington; and many nieces and nephews. After a successful football and track career at DeLand High School in DeLand, FL, Mr. Barrs was accepted to Furman University on a football and track scholarship where he gained many accomplishments and set many records in both sports. While playing football for Furman, he became the 1964 Southern Conference Leader in interceptions, having a total of six; he became the team leader in interceptions for Furman in 1964 and 1966; and he ranks 4th in Furman football history with 13 career interceptions. During his track career at Furman, Mr. Barrs was named to the All-Southern Conference in Outdoor Track in 1965 for the 120 Yard High Hurdles and the 440 Yard Relay and then was named to the All-Southern Conference in Outdoor Track in 1966 for the 60 Yard High Hurdles and the 60 Yard Low Hurdles. Mr. Barrs was drafted in the 1967 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, being one of only 33 Furman football players ever selected in the NFL Draft. Unfortunately during spring training a severe back injury ended his professional football career before it officially began. After completing his degree at Furman, Mr. Barrs began a 25 year management career with Sears, Roebuck and Company in Orlando, FL. After transfers to Gadsden, AL and Rome, GA, he came to the Anniston store where he met the love of his life, Susan. After retiring from Sears, he began working for the Sunny King Automotive Group where he enjoyed selling cars and meeting new people. During his working career at Sunny King he became a Finance Manager and retired from there to spend time with his family. In Mr. Barrs' spare time he enjoyed being outdoors gardening, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Angel Grove Baptist Church and the New Beginnings Sunday School Class. He enjoyed working at Angel Grove Baptist Church and helping with church events. Most of all, Mr. Barrs loved being with his grandchildren. Mr. Barrs was a loving husband, a wonderful father, an outstanding Papa, and an excellent brother and friend. He was a family man who will be deeply missed for his compassion and loving kindness and will never be forgotten. Per Mr. Barrs' wishes, he successfully completed the requirements for the Anatomical Donor Program with UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where his body was donated for the future of medical science. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Angel Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 4404 AL Hwy 204, Jacksonville, AL 36265. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Vance Moore and the staff of Amedysis Hospice for all of their help. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence" Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 2, 2019

