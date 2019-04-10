Funeral service for Macie "Maddox" Feazell, 87, of Blue Mountain will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2:00 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Rev. Robby Joplin officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Feazell passed away Sunday in Jacksonville. Survivors include Her daughters Kathy Jenkins (Johnny), Vicky Nichols (Larry), Janice Chandler (Steve), sons Gary "Randy" Feazell (Ellen), Tommy Feazell (Melony), Rodney Feazell (Judy), sisters Grace Martin (James), Joyce Story (Franklin), Jeanette Hurst, Sue Padgett (Charles), one brother Alfred Maddox, sixteen grandchildren twenty-six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Feazell is preceded in death by her husband Hubert Troy Feazell, brothers James Maddox and Wallace Maddox, two sisters Francis Crosson and Eleanor Short. Pallbearers will be Keith Jenkins, David Feazell, Jason Feazell, Jeremy Scott, Phillip George, Jessie Pannitto. Mrs. Feazell was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Alexandria. She retired from Blue Mountain Industry. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always smiling and will be greatly missed. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 10, 2019